Man held for bolting with several people's phones in Delhi's CP

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man who would allegedly bolt with people's mobile phones after borrowing it on the pretext of making a call, an officer on Friday said.

Jasbindar Singh, a native of Patiala in Punjab, would call insurance and home loan executives to Connaught Place and would ask for their phones, and run away with it when they would.

According to police, Singh was found involved in five cases of decamping with phones using the same method.

Police have recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession.

"Singh would pose as a potential client and arrange meetings with loan executives at Connaught Place here. He would then borrow their phones, pretending his own wasn't working, and disappear with their devices," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police tracked Singh down after one of the victims provided his number.

"We nabbed him from a hotel in Mahipalpur on Thursday. During investigation, Singh admitted his involvement in five cases of stealing mobile phones," said the DCP.