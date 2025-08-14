Man held for bomb threat call to Mumbai police's main control room

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly calling up the Mumbai police's main control room on Thursday afternoon and threatening about bomb blasts in the metropolis, an official said.

Suraj Dharma Jadhav (35) was held by Vakola police, he added.

"After a call threatening bomb blasts in the city was received, a case was registered against an unidentified person. Our probe zeroed in on Jadhav, who has made such calls previously as well. Further probe into the incident is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM