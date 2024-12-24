Man held for brandishing pistol during party in Noida

Noida, 24 Dec (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly brandishing a pistol during a birthday party here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the six-second video, Ashutosh Gole (28) was seen dancing with some people while brandishing a pistol, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, the video is of a birthday party organised in an office on December 21.

The matter came to fore when the social media users started tagging Noida police on the viral video, demanding action against the man.

Gole, a resident of Shatabdi Enclave in Sector 49 and a native of Bareilly was arrested today, they said, adding that action is being taken to cancel his arms license. PTI COR NB