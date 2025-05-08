Man held for breach of peace dies in custody in Rajasthan's Baran, five cops sent to police lines

Kota (Rajasthan) May 8 (PTI) A 54-year-old man arrested for breach of public peace died early Thursday at a police station in Rajasthan’s Baran district, prompting disciplinary action against five policemen, officials said.

Harish Valmiki, was taken into custody at Chipabarod police station on Wednesday morning following a complaint by his wife and son, who alleged domestic violence under the influence of alcohol, Additional Superintendent of Police (Baran) Rajesh Choudhary said.

According to the officer, his health deteriorated late Wednesday night, following which he was taken to a hospital, treated and brought back to the police station.

However, his condition worsened again early Thursday, and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Taking immediate action in the matter, Baran Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkumar Choudhary sent five policemen -- including an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and three constables — to the police lines, he added.

A magisterial probe has also been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer said.

Valmiki’s family and relatives staged a protest outside the mortuary at the Community Health Centre in Chipabarod and initially refused to allow a post-mortem. They relented after senior officials, including Baran Collector Roshitashwa Singh Tomar and SP Choudhary, assured them of compensation as per norms and strict action in the matter.

The post-mortem was conducted later in the day and the body handed over to the family for last rites, officials said. PTI COR OZ OZ