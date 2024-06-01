Man held for break-in; Navi Mumbai police detect four more similar cases

Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police claimed on Saturday that they had detected five break-ins with the arrest of a history-sheeter.

The arrest of Shafique Abdul Sheikh, Topi, came after police launched a probe following a burglary at a house under the jurisdiction of Rabale police.

Acting on several inputs, Sheikh, who has a criminal past, was taken into custody on May 28, he said.

During questioning, Sheikh confessed to committing five break-ins in the locality. Gold jewellery worth about Rs 4 lakh has been recovered from him, said senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Rabale police station. PTI COR NR