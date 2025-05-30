Man held for breaking into house, raping 17-year-old girl

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after breaking into her house through the window, a police official said.

The Vikhroli Parksite police station official identified the accused as Sameer Shaikh (31).

"He was held on the basis of technical inputs and CCTV footage. Shaikh has been charged with rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the official said. PTI ZA BNM