Man held for brutally attacking live-in partner in Delhi's Roop Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his live-in partner, who received more than 850 stitches, in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area over the suspicion that she was having an affair, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rinku, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On April 15, Bharat, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Kamla Nagar, stated that his sister got married in 2011, but the couple started living separately due to some differences, police said.

Thereafter, she started living at Jawahar Nagar. Around six to seven years ago, his sister fell in love with Rinku, who was working at a footwear shop in Kamla Nagar, a senior police officer said. They soon entered into a live-in relationship.

They started living together at rented accommodation near Gur Mandi. However, their relation later turned sour and the two parted their ways. Bharat's sister moved to a paying guest accommodation in Kamla Nagar, the officer said.

On April 15 around 9.15 am, Bharat received a call from the PG that someone has slit his sister's throat. After reaching the spot, he found his sister in a pool of blood with severe injuries at her neck and all over her body, the officer said.

She was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where she got more than 850 stitches, police said.

The accused used random numbers of his co-workers to call his close relatives. Later, his location was traced to Shaper Industrial Area, Gujarat. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Rinku confessed to his involvement in the case, Yadav added.