Man held for carjacking in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has cracked a carjacking incident and arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly robbed a car from a taxi driver in Bawana, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, around 11 pm, when Ankit, a taxi driver, received a booking for Sonipat and picked up a passenger near Madadev Chowk, police said.

According to the complainant, the passenger asked him to stop near a petrol pump in Sector 3 in Bawana, on the pretext of urinating. When the driver also stepped out briefly, the accused snatched the car's key, pushed him to the ground and sped away with the vehicle.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Bawana police station, and an investigation was taken up, police said.

During the investigation, police apprehended the accused, identified as Aman, and recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession.

The police are interrogating the arrested accused to ascertain whether he is involved in similar offences, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.