Man held for carrying bullet at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for carrying a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo flight but was de-boarded, they said.

He was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel during security checks at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 7 am.

As the passenger could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying the 5.56 mm calibre bullet, he was handed over to the Delhi Police, they said. PTI NES RHL RHL