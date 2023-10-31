Man held for cattle thefts in Thane district

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with cattle thefts in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Imtiaz Ilias Sheikh, a resident of Kalyan, from the Mahapoli area of Bhiwandi, additional commissioner of police (crime) Dr Punjabrao Ugale said.

Following complaints about cattle thefts, the police increased patrolling in Ulhasnagar and surrounding areas and zeroed in on the accused.

The accused was allegedly involved in three cases of cattle thefts in Ambernath and Neral, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said. PTI COR ARU