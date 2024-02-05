Man held for chain-snatching in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) The police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Amit Nathu Shanvar, was apprehended last week from Talasari in Dahanu taluka, the official said.

A woman was allegedly robbed of jewellery worth Rs 95,000 on January 25, and following a probe, the police team zeroed in on Shanvar, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The police recovered a motorcycle and stolen jewellery worth Rs 4.38 lakh from the accused, he said.

Shanvar was allegedly involved in chain-snatching incidents in the jurisdiction of Virar, Arnala Sagari, and Nalla Sopara police stations, the official said. PTI COR ARU