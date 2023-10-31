Man held for chain snatching in Raigad district; gold worth Rs 6.2 lakh recovered

Alibag, Oct 31 (PTI) The police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with three cases of chain snatching in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused Nikhil Pandurang Mhatre, was arrested from Karanjade village, and 124 gm of gold, worth Rs 6.2 lakh, was recovered from him, an official said.

Three cases under section 392 (robbery) have been registered against Mhatre, who has been remanded to police custody for three days, he said.

The accused was allegedly involved in three chain-snatching incidents that took place in different parts of the district, the official said. PTI COR ARU