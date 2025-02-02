Man held for chain-snatching incidents in Latur

Latur, Feb 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch apprehended the accused, Raju Sahadev Jadhav, a resident of Yakatpur in Ausa tehsil, near a petrol pump on Ausa Road on Friday, an official said.

The police have recovered 68 gm of stolen gold and a vehicle from the accused, who targeted women walking alone on the road, he said.

The official said during interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in several chain-snatching incidents in Latur city over the last few months. PTI COR ARU