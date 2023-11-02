Man held for cheating home buyer in Nalasopara

Palghar, Nov 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a home buyer in Palghar district, a Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

The accused had assured the victim of a flat in Rs 17.50 lakh in Nalasopara but did not give the latter possession even after taking the money, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"The accused Suraj Kamlesh Kumar Dubey, who was held from Nalasopara on Wednesday, was working as part of a gang. He has confessed he has been involved in three such crimes in Arnala Sagari police station limits and Nalasopara," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM