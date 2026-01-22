Man held for circulating child pornography in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly circulating child pornography through social media platforms and pornographic websites at Nilambur, here, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Safan, a native of Chungathara near here, they said.

According to the Malappuram Cyber police, Safan had been under surveillance following a tip-off that he was involved in circulating pornographic content through social media platforms and websites.

After a preliminary probe, police raided his residence and took him into custody on Wednesday.

Police said they are examining electronic gadgets, including his mobile phones.

He is suspected of having circulated child pornographic videos through the Telegram application.

Police also said that Safan had earlier been booked in a narcotics-related case.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. PTI TBA TBA ROH