Man held for circulating photos of teenage girl and stalking her

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police for allegedly circulating private photos of a 17-year-old girl from his locality and stalking her, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Raj Singh, had befriended the girl last year and made her send her nude picture through social media.

The stalking followed when the girl refused to send him to her nude video, an official said.

Singh, meanwhile, sent the girl's objectionable picture to her friends and defamed her.

Singh and his friend followed the girl to her house in Kashimira area, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Singh's arrest on Friday under various sections of the BNS for stalking and under the POCSO Act and IT Act. PTI COR NSK