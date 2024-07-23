Man held for committing robberies on trains

Mumbai, July 23 (PTI) The Government Railway Police arrested a 45-year-old suspected robber who targeted passengers travelling on local and long-distance trains in Mumbai and adjoining areas after identifying him through multiple CCTV cameras in Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rangaram Chowdhary, used to sell the stolen items in his native state Rajasthan, a GRP crime branch official said.

Chowdhary's identity was established after analysing footage from CCTV cameras at several railway stations. Subsequent investigations revealed that he was living in Ambernath city in Thane district, the official said.

A team of GRP personnel travelled to Chowdhary's native place and recovered the stolen items worth over Rs 4 lakh, he said, adding that the accused, prima facie, didn't have any criminal record.

"With the arrest of Chowdhary, four cases of robberies on long-distance trains registered in Kalyan and Thane areas have been detected. Investigation is underway to find out whether the accused was also involved in similar crimes," the official added. PTI ZA NSK