Man held for creating fake accounts of women, defaming them with obscene content

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A man was arrested from Karnataka for allegedly creating fake accounts in the name of women and posting obscene content in a bid to defame them, a police official said on Monday.

The Dahisar police station official identified the accused as Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh (25), who is employed as a security guard in Sandur in Karnataka.

"The probe began after a girl student in January this year alerted us to a fake account in her name from which obscene messages and videos had been posted. We nabbed Singh after getting technical details from Google. We found he had opened 11 such accounts and had more than 100 email ids in the names of women. We also recovered 13,500 screenshots of women from his phone," the official said.

The accused has said he would pester women for nude video calls and would work towards defaming them in this manner if they rejected his proposal.

Singh, who has a diploma in Soft Skills Computer Training Programme from Delhi, was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.