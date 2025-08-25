Man held for creating fake GST registrations

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was taken into custody from Hyderabad by a team of officers of the Department of Commercial Taxes, Karnataka, for allegedly creating fake GST registrations.

According to a press release issued by the department on Monday, the man, identified as Rahul Kishan Rao Kulkarni, was arrested on August 21. He is a resident of Bidar, Karnataka.

He has been produced before the I Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court Bidar, which has sent him to judicial custody, it said.

Kulkarni is accused of creating fake GST registrations in his name, his family members and his friends by misusing Aadhaar, PAN Cards and bank accounts.

He has reportedly used them to issue tax invoices to the tune of several crores without an actual supply of goods or services. Several other persons are suspected to be involved in this racket, the release said.

"Investigation of all the recipients of fake ITC is going on. We will recover tax along with interest and penalty and will take stringent action on all fraudulent tax evaders," said the tax department officials. PTI JR KH