Man held for creating fake social media profile with morphed obscene photos of ex-colleague

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media account using morphed, objectionable images of a woman colleague and posting her contact details, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Divanshu, was working as a bartender at a restaurant in Subhash Place, where the complainant also worked as a waitress, he said.

The two had developed a "friendship" which later soured and led to a break up, police said.

"After the woman ended the "friendship" and the accused was fired from the job in December 2024, he sought revenge by creating a fake social media profile in her name. He posted morphed objectionable images along with her mobile number, causing her distress and violating her privacy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The complaint was received at the Cyber Police Station of Outer District on March 11, following which a case was registered under the Information Technology Act.

Through IP address tracking, analysis of call detail records and digital surveillance, the team located the suspect and conducted a raid, resulting in his arrest, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The electronic device used to morph the photographs and operate the fake account was recovered from his possession," the officer added.

Police said the accused used his knowledge of the complainant’s personal life, gained during their brief association, to target and defame her online. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSJ HIG