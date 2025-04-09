Man held for creating nuisance inside Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eating eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

Aakash Kumar, a resident of Shahdara, was arrested by the Metro Police following a complaint received on April 8 from Amar Dev, Senior Station Manager at Karkardooma Metro Station, he said.

In a viral video, Kumar was seen drinking from a bottle and eating a peeled egg while onboard a metro train on the Pink Line, travelling towards Maujpur, he said.

Acting on the complaint, police coordinated with DMRC staff, CISF personnel, and housekeeping staff and shared the video internally to identify the suspect.

After sustained efforts, Kumar was tracked down and apprehended from Burari, the officer said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had recorded the video on March 23 around 10 pm while travelling from Welcome to Karkardooma Court Metro station. He admitted that the bottle contained a soft drink and he staged the act to gain popularity on social media.

Legal action has been initiated against him under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, police added. PTI SSJ NB