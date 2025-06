Latur, Jun 12 (PTI) A man was held allegedly with 9 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.37 lakh in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

He was held from a farm in Hagdul village in Ahmedpur tehsil, the official added.

"We had a tip-off that ganja was being cultivated on this farm. A raid was carried out on Wednesday night, leading to the arrest of Raju Munde," the official said. PTI COR BNM