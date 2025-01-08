Man held for defrauding ATM users by swapping cards in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly defrauding ATM users by swapping their cards and stealing money from their accounts, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused was identified as Safruddin, police said.

According to police, the accused is part of a gang that learns their victim's ATM PIN when they are withdrawing cash, swaps their card with a similar card and withdraws money from their account.

The matter came to light when Mohan Kumar Paswan (35) noticed two men inside the ATM kiosk when he entered to withdraw cash on Sunday. After he completed his transaction, one of them snatched his card and replaced it with a fake one, police said.

Advertisment

Paswan immediately raised an alarm and alerted a patrolling team of Saket Police Station. The team intercepted a car and apprehended Safruddin while his accomplice managed to flee, police said.

Police recovered a car, two swipe machines, a mobile phone, four ATM cards, two chequebooks, and a data cable from the accused. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding suspects. PTI BM HIG