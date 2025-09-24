Man held for desecrating premises of temple

Jalna, Sept 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly desecrating the premises of a Lord Shiva temple in a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Prima facie, the accused, identified as Nandkishor Wadgaonkar, committed the act after the local administration denied him permission to construct a house near the temple in Anwa village, a police official said.

A complaint was lodged by a temple guard on September 21 after a lump of meat was found at the temple's main gate. Some pieces of meat and bones were purportedly found on the temple premises, he said.

The accused was identified through CCTV camera footage and arrested on Tuesday.

The ancient temple features a sanctuary and a mandap (open hall) supported by intricately decorated pillars. PTI COR NSK