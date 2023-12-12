Man held for desecrating religious scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Daler Singh of Bhoolpur village. The incident came to light during the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib at a villager's house, they said.

The 'granthis' (Sikh priests), conducting the recitation, found some pages of the holy book torn.

The incident was reported to the management committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Raghuvir Singh, Bhoolpur.

Upon inquiry, the committee found that during the recitation of the religious scripture from November 4 to November 6 at the house of Shamsher Singh in Bhoolpur, Daler Singh allegedly tore the pages, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said a case under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC was registered at Tanda police station. PTI COR CHS NB NB