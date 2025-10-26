Man held for desecrating temple in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating a temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sagar Suresh Patil, a resident of Dahisar village, Manor, was apprehended for desecrating a temple of Lord Shiva in Umroli on October 16, an official said.

According to the police complaint, small pieces of chicken had been thrown inside the premises, an act of deliberate desecration that hurt religious sentiments.

During the probe, the accused confessed that he had been frustrated after losing Rs 5 lakh in an online gambling game and was angry that god had failed to help him overcome the financial losses.

Patil allegedly purchased chicken from Boisar and threw the pieces inside the temple, the official said, adding that the accused has been remanded in police custody. PTI COR ARU