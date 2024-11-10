Man held for desecration of idol at temple in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) A man was taken into custody for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple in Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Jukal village on Saturday night. Apart from desecrating the idol, he took out the ornaments and put it aside, a senior police official said.

Local people gathered and held a protest demanding action against the man responsible for the incident. He was later arrested. A case was registered and further investigation is on, the official said.

Navagraha idols in a temple at Shamshabad were found damaged on November 5, leading to the detention of a person, police earlier said.

Advertisment

Also, an idol was desecrated at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad on the night of October 13-14, sparking protests from local residents and Hindu organisations. A 30-year-old man from Maharashtra, allegedly involved in similar acts in Mumbai, was arrested in connection with this incident. PTI VVK VVK SSK KH