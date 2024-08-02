Man held for doing car stunts on Mumbai road while drunk

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Andheri area, police said on Thursday.

Accused Suraj Sav, a resident of Virar on the city’s outskirts, was doing the car stunts on the Andheri-Kurla road late on Monday night, an official said.

As per a video of the incident making rounds on social media, Sav gets out of the moving car and operates the steering wheel while hanging out of the window.

He even briefly runs on the road while perilously clinging to the car’s window.

The official said after a few minutes, Sav lost control of the car which hit another vehicle, prompting passersby to call the police.

When police reached the spot, a few came forward with the videos of Sav’s dangerous act, the official said. One such video subsequently made its way to social media.

Sav was taken to the Andheri police station. A medical test confirmed that he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, he said.

The Virar resident was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and placed under arrest, he added. PTI DC NR