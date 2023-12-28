Man held for dowry harassment in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing his wife and demanding more dowry, weeks after the woman was found dead in his house in this district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Aksar, was arrested on Wednesday after an interrogation carried out by the police based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Murseena's relatives.

According to the victim's family, the accused used to harass and assault her in the name of dowry. The woman was found hanging in their bedroom at his house in Badiyadukka on December 5.

The husband was arrested under Section 498 (a) of the Dowry Prevention Act and under relevant sections of the IPC.

Section 498 (a) refers to whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such a woman to cruelty, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine.

A native of Pallikkara, Murseena was married to Askar in 2020, and they had two children. PTI COR LGK TGB ROH