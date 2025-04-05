Man held for driving wife to suicide

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A 33-year-old man has been arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly abetting his 25-year-old wife to suicide for not delivering a male child, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Vishal Gavai, had a love marriage with Darshana. Their relations soured after Gavai started demanding money from his wife's parents. Darshana's harassment worsened after she delivered two daughters. She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence in Ulhasnagar on April 1, the FIR stated.

Gavai was arrested under sections 108 (Abetment of suicide), 80 (Dowry death), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official said. PTI COR NSK