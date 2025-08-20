Man held for drugging and robbing gold supplier of ornaments worth over Rs 1 cr

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A man who allegedly drugged his associate, a gold jewellery supplier from Amritsar and fled with nearly 1.34 kg of gold ornaments, was arrested at a Paharganj guest house, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police tracked down Prabh Singh (30) and apprehended him from a hotel in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday after a monthlong operation across Amritsar, Jammu and Aurangabad, he said.

On July 8, Singh and the jewellery supplier checked into a guest house in Tel Mandi in Paharganj for business purposes. Later that night, Singh allegedly mixed sleeping pills in the complainant's food, rendering him unconscious, and fled with 1,339.420 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 6,500 cash, and the victim's mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement said.

A case was registered against him at Paharganj police station.

Technical surveillance revealed that Singh was using hotel Wi-Fi and social media to contact his family while attempting to evade arrest. Despite raids in Amritsar and Jammu, Prabh Singh managed to escape, but was finally nabbed in Aurangabad.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime and revealed that he had hidden the stolen ornaments with his elder brother Pintu in Amritsar, police said.

A raid at their residence led to the recovery of 1.29 kg gold, but Pintu managed to flee, said the DCP. Police said efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen property and arrest Pintu. PTI BM BM SKY SKY