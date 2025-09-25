Man held for duping couple with CM Relief Fund loan, railway job promises

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly duping a couple after promising them a loan of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a railway job for their nephew, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The Marine Drive police station official identified the accused as Chembur-resident Samir Prakash Chundmunge.

"Chundmunge promised a couple that he would get them a Rs 10 lakh loan from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He took Rs 50000 from them for this. He also took Rs 8.32 lakh from the nephew of the complainant after promising him to get a ticket collector's job on the Vande Bharat express," the official said.

"The couple realised they were cheated after none of the promises materialised and Chundmunge refused to give back the money. He was arrested for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences. A court remanded him in police custody till September 29. Further probe is underway," the official informed. PTI DC BNM