Man held for duping IT job aspirants with 'fake' software company in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, who established a "fake" software company in Madhapur and allegedly cheated several IT job aspirants by promising employment in exchange for money, was apprehended, Hyderabad Police said on Monday.

Acting on credible information, sleuths from the Task Force Central Zone Team busted the IT job racket and arrested the prime accused K Bharghav on February 16, according to a police release.

The accused, who completed MTech and worked in several IT companies as an HR manager used his knowledge of employment processes and the workings of IT companies to establish a fake software company.

The company was set up with a corporate-styled office, the release said.

He also hired a few employees and created an office website to make the company appear legitimate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) YVS Sudheendra.

To make money through deceit, the accused devised a plan to lure job aspirants with false promises of providing jobs as junior developers and software engineers in the company.

He collected resumes from IT job aspirants through coaching consultancies and later sent emails to the candidates.

The accused collected amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from several victims for securing them a job in the company.

He conducted online interviews as an HR manager to make the process seem genuine, and issued fake appointment letters and company ID cards, the police said.

Later, he shut down the company and disappeared with the money, police added.

Police seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, fake appointment letters, and fake ID cards from the accused.

Based on complaints from victims, four cases have so far been registered against the accused at different police stations, the release said. Further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH