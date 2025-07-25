Man held for duping job aspirants of Rs 35 lakh; gave them fake visas, tickets to NZ, Azerbaijan

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly duping seven persons of Rs 35.90 lakh with promises of jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As part of the racket, accused Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Hanif Khan (42), a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane, had given the job aspirants fake visas and flight tickets as well as bogus appointment letters, he said.

"He had opened a job consultancy office in Agripada in south Mumbai. After collecting Rs 35.90 lakh from seven persons seeking jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, he gave them fake visas and tickets as well as bogus appointment letters. The victims realised they had been cheated after some persons raised suspicions about the authenticity of these documents," the official said.

A case was filed at Agripada police station and Crime Branch Unit 2 started a parallel investigation, he said.

"He was held by the Crime Branch. A probe has found he also cheated at least 17 jobseekers from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal of Rs 67 lakh in a similar manner. Khan has cases against his name in Thane, Karnal in Haryana etc," the official said. PTI DC BNM