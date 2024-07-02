Man held for duping over 600 people in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a man for allegedly cheating over 600 people in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

A case was registered in 2021 on the complaints of multiple victims of an investment fraud, a senior police officer said.

The main accused, Chander Parkash Saini, and others ran multiple finance companies in the name of Vasundhara Group and Anakaya Nidhi and lured the low-income families to open daily investment savings account, fixed deposit account and other lucrative investment schemes, he added.

They issued passbooks and other documents similar to banks against the investments/deposits made by people to misrepresent before them about their authenticity and genuineness, the officer said.

The accused also ran elaborate websites offering investment plans and showcasing their bogus companies as having diversified interests in real estate, hotels, etc., police said.

They closed their offices and fled away after collecting funds of multiple crores, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), EOW, Anyesh Roy, said during investigation, co-accused director (wife of Chandra Prakash Saini) Sunita Saini was arrested in 2022.

The DCP said the police got input about the hideout of Chandra Prakash, who was declared an absconder, in Chhatarpur Extension. A raid was conducted and he was arrested, he added.

Roy said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was earlier declared on his arrest.

The DCP said the total number of victims in this fraud scheme is 667 and added the cheated amount involved was more than Rs 4.25 crore. PTI NIT AS AS