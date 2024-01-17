Man held for duping people on online resale platform

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of selling old vehicles on an online platform, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused has been identified as Jagmeet Singh, a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said.

He had cheated around 20 people using the same modus operandi in the past. One of his accounts, which had Rs 1.65 lakh cheated money in it, has been freezed.

"Singh has learned through YouTube how to obtain details of profiles who are searching for second-hand vehicles and used to cheat them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Advertisment

According to the police, on December 23, they got a complaint from a person who was searching a second-hand SUV for his friend. He was checking online and came across a deal.

The complainant requested to see the car and visited Greater Kailash area for the same. He liked the vehicle and paid Rs 5,000 as a pre-booking amount.

"A deal was fixed for Rs 11 lakh. The complainant's friend later transferred Rs 11 lakh and when they called him to get the vehicle, the phone number of the alleged seller was found switched off. An FIR was later filed and a team was formed to investigate the matter," DCP Chauhan said, adding that the accused was arrested from Vasant Kunj on Monday.

Jagmeet Singh said he works as a car dealer and started cheating in the name of the sale and purchase of old vehicles. So far he has cheated 20 people using similar modus operandi, police added. PTI BM CK