Man held for duping Rs 73 lakh in cyber fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old member of a gang was arrested for allegedly help it defraud several people of Rs 73 lakh through an investment scam using the name of YouTube and Moj app, police here said on Friday.

The man, identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of village Mirzapur Kheri in Sonepat district of Haryana, was arrested from Gurugram on Thursday, police said.

Police seized a mobile and two SIM cards recovered from Kumar.

According to police, Kumar hooked a Gurugram resident in his scam sending him a link on WhatsApp and telling him he could earn money if he 'liked' the content on YouTube/Moj app, where the link would take him.

He asked the man to seed an initial investment to start with the scheme and eventually duped him for Rs 10.20 lakh.

The matter was booked at the Cyber Crime Police Station, East, and a team of the police station led by Inspector Jasvir arrested Kumar.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that in this particular case, at the behest of one of his associates, he had transferred Rs 6.80 lakh defrauded from the victim to his bank account and he got Rs 50,000 in commission," ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

In all 69 complaints have been received across India, including 2 complaints from Gurugram in connection with the scam, he said.

"In the bank account being used by the accused about Rs 73 lakh of the defrauded amount was found deposited. We are questioning him," Dahiya said. PTI COR VN VN