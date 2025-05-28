Man held for duping woman of over Rs 13 lakh by falsely promising her job in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly duping a woman of over Rs 13 lakh by falsely promising her a job in the Delhi Metro and sending her a forged appointment letter via a fake DMRC email ID, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhupender Guru (27), allegedly lured Manjesh Bijarinya with the promise of securing a job for her in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), police said in a statement.

Over time, she was allegedly duped into transferring Rs 13.21 lakh to Guru. She also alleegdly handed over her original academic certificates, believing the job offer to be genuine.

"She received an email carrying what appeared to be an official DMRC appointment letter. However, it was later discovered to be a forged document sent from a fake email ID impersonating the corporation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

Realising she had been cheated, the woman filed a complaint on the NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal), which was registered at the cyber police station. A case was lodged under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation was launched.

The investigation faced initial hurdles as the accused was communicating solely via social media and was not residing at the address mentioned in his documents. However, the police tracked his digital footprint using open-source intelligence and technical tools, he said.

"After multiple leads and surveillance efforts, the accused was located and arrested from Sultanpuri. The team also recovered the original mark sheets of the victim from his possession," the DCP said.

During sustained interrogation, Guru allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK