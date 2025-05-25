Man held for exploiting 20-year-old woman on pretext of marriage in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a woman under the false pretense of marriage and threatening to leak her objectionable videos, police said.

A 20-year-old woman from a village in the Bairia area lodged a complaint on Saturday, alleging that a man named Abhishek Gupta had sexually exploited her after promising to marry.

She claimed that Gupta recorded videos of the acts and later refused to marry her, threatening to kill her and make the videos public if she insisted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bairia, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, said that an FIR has been registered against Gupta under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351-3 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was arrested near the gate of Suraimanpur Railway Station and sent to jail, police said.