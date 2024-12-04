Man held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from Goa MLA through morphed video

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) Goa Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from an MLA by creating his morphed obscene video and threatening to release it, an official said.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Rauta who is originally from Odisha, is known to the legislator.

Rauta allegedly made a video call to the MLA last December and recorded their conversation, the official said.

The accused morphed the video using sexually explicit cum obscene material featuring a woman, and sent the clip to the MLA, he said.

The accused allegedly made the MLA transfer Rs 55,000 to his bank account.

"The accused demanded Rs 5 crore from the complainant and threatened to release the morphed video on social media," he said.

After the MLA approached the police, the accused was arrested.

"The investigation revealed that he extorted Rs 5 lakh," the official said, adding that the crime branch is investigating further.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. PTI RPS NSK