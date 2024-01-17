Man held for extorting Rs 50,000 from builder

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a carpenter, who is also an office-bearer of a labour union, for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from a builder in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shantaram Shelke, 48, was arrested on Tuesday in an operation carried out by theAnti-Extortion Cell of the city police's crime branch.

In his complaint, victim Sandeep Gaikwad, a prominent builder from Kalyan, said Shelke threatened him and demanded money.

"The accused had complained to the city civic body, alleging that one of the constructions made by Gaikwad was illegal and it should be razed. He then approached the builder and told him that if he wants the complaint to be withdrawn, he should pay Rs 50,000," the official said.

The victim lodged the complaint on January 15, based on which the police laid a trap the next day and caught the accused taking Rs 50,000 from the builder in Ulhasnagar, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) at the Ulhasnagar police station.

Following his arrest, the accused was remanded in police custody. PTI COR NP