Man held for firing at female friend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly firing a bullet at his 25-year-old female friend after she asked him to hand over her mobile phone in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered a case against the main accused, Sayyed Faizal alias Teja, and three others and arrested him following the incident, which occurred on Monday night.

"The woman was staying in Teja's house. On Monday night, his two friends visited him. While they were chatting, the woman spotted a pistol held by Teja. She enquired him about the pistol, which he said was given by his friend Taleb Chaus," a police official said.

The woman then asked Teja to hand over her mobile phone, which was lying near him.

"Teja refused and fired a round from the pistol, which hit the woman's right hand," the official added.

Teja's family members took the injured woman to a hospital where her wound was dressed and she was sent back.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot, prompting Teja's family members to flee.

A case was registered against Teja and three others under the Arms Act and BNS section for attempt to murder.

Police later hospitalised the woman. PTI AW NSK