Man held for firing at his uncle over land dispute in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A man allegedly shot his uncle over an old land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday, police said.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya said the police received information in the evening about shots fired in the locality. When a team reached the spot, it found that Om Shiv Pandey had allegedly opened fire at his uncle Vijay Pandey, hitting him with three bullets.

Vijay Pandey was rushed to SRN Hospital, where he is currently stated to be out of danger, officials said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the nephew and uncle -- both practising advocates -- had been embroiled in a family property dispute for several years.

Shandilya said the accused has been held, and his licensed revolver has been seized. PTI RAJ CDN MNK MNK