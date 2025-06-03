Man held for firing at shopkeeper during robbery bid in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for firing at a shopkeeper during an attempted robbery in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 26 in Mohan Garden, police said, adding that the accused was identified as Omprakash.

"The accused rode to the location on a silver-coloured stolen scooter and opened fire at a man working at a medical shop. He fled the spot on foot, leaving behind the scooter, which was later confirmed to be stolen from Uttam Nagar a day earlier,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act was registered at the Mohan Garden Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

CCTV camera footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas was examined. The accused was seen in possession of a firearm, and local informers were activated to help with identification, the officer said.

The suspect was identified, and a raid was conducted at his residence. He was apprehended, and the weapon used in the offence was seized, the officer said.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that he attempted to rob a medical store and fired when the shopkeeper resisted,” the DCP added.

Omprakash has no previous criminal record, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ RHL