Man held for firing from pistol in Beed; two foreign-made firearms seized

Beed, Jan 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Saigaon in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district for allegedly opening fire from an illegal weapon, triggering panic in the locality, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said on Thursday.

Syed Ahmed Ali Mubbashir Ali Hashmi (35) discharged his weapon at around 2am on Wednesday, following which terrified residents called up police, he said.

Hashmi was held soon after and two foreign-made pistols as well as three live cartridges were recovered from him, the Bardapur police station official said.

Hashmi has been charged under section 110 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to commit culpable homicide and other offences, the official added.

A probe is being held under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on the source of the foreign-made weapons and the motive behind the firing, the official said.

Police has been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order, he added.