Man held for firing outside house in northeast Delhi; pistol recovered

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly firing outside a house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur on Friday morning after the homeowner asked him not to sit in front of his house, police said.

The accused, identified as Mustkeem (35), a resident of Old Mustafabad, was arrested and a country-made pistol was allegedly recovered from his possession, they said.

The police said the incident took place around 6.30 am near 25 Foota Road in front of Qabristan, Mustafabad. A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the firing at around 7.40 am, a senior police officer said.

According to the complainant, identified as Sirajuddin (65), he was on his way to buy milk when he noticed a man sitting in front of his house. When he asked the man to sit elsewhere, the latter refused and allegedly started quarrelling, the officer said.

After some time, the person returned, allegedly fired a shot at the complainant's house and fled from the spot, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Dayalpur police station and investigation was taken up, they said.

The police said the weapon allegedly used in the offence -- a country-made pistol -- was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is in progress, they added. PTI SSJ MNK MNK