Man held for forcing cigarette butt into woman’s mouth in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Mar 7 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to force a cigarette butt into the mouth of a woman, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS based on the statement of the 20-year-old victim.

Acting on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey, a police team launched an investigation to apprehend the accused, SP (City) Kumar Sivashish said at a press conference.

Acting on a tip-off, Bagbera OC inspector Umesh Kumar Thakur conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Kanhaiya Rajak, within hours of the case being registered.

The SP said the incident occurred when the victim was walking alone near a government school on Road No. 3. Rajak, allegedly in an inebriated state, attempted to force a cigarette butt into her mouth and assaulted her when she resisted. He also reportedly tried to pull off her clothes.

Rajak had been to jail earlier in connection with two criminal offences registered against him in Bagbera police station. PTI BS MNB