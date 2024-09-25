Man held for forcing wife to abort female foetus at home

Pune, Sept 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died during a procedure to abort a female foetus at her home in Pune district, leading to the arrest of her husband and his father, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the four-month-old foetus was buried on the farm in a village in Indapur tehsil on Monday.

"The deceased woman got married to the accused in 2017. She gave birth to a girl. In 2021, the woman delivered a son," said a police officer from Indapur police station.

He added that the woman got pregnant a third time. Her family members came to know that the foetus was female, following which the husband and his parents summoned a doctor at home and forced the woman to undergo abortion. She was four months pregnant, the officer said. PTI SPK NSK