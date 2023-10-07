Man held for gang rape of Dalit girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Efforts are underway to nab the other accused in the case, they added.

The Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men on October 2 in a village in the Baria police station area here, the police had said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Salik Singh (20) and Deepak Yadav (22), both residents of the same village as the survivor, Station House Officer Dharamveer Singh said.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the duo under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SHO said.

Additional Police Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said Yadav was arrested on Friday and sent to jail on Saturday.

Salik is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, the ASP added. PTI COR CDN RPA