Man held for getting wife killed; body found in UP's Baghpat: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly getting his wife killed and dumping the body in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, an officer said on Thursday.

Police have also apprehended a juvenile accomplice of the accused.

"A 25-year-old woman went missing from northeast Delhi's Dayalpur on November 21. Her family members filed a complaint at the Dayalpur police station. While search efforts were underway, the victim's mother expressed suspicion that her daughter was abducted. An FIR was registered and a team launched the investigation," the officer said.

The officer further said that the police team analysed technical inputs, scanned CCTV footage and worked on ground intelligence. The efforts resulted in the arrest of the woman's husband, Faizal (28), a resident of Khajuri.

"During interrogation, Faizal confessed to killing his wife. He told the investigators that on November 20, while returning home in a car along with his wife and a 17-year-old friend, the juvenile shot her inside the vehicle. The duo then allegedly disposed of the body in Baghpat and fled," the officer said.

Police found the woman's body from Baghpat. The juvenile co-accused has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM RC